Atria Investments Inc Has $10.89 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,405,000 after buying an additional 387,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

