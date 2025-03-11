DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 23.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.