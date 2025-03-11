King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $110.52 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $110,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $828.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

