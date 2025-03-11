Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 293,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,277,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,751,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.