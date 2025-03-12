1,837,604 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,837,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,297,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 2,207,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 345,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

