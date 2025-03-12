PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

