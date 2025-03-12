Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$87.52 and last traded at C$87.75, with a volume of 13179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.24.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.80.

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

