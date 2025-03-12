Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.39 and its 200 day moving average is $278.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

