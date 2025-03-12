Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,194 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.