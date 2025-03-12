Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

