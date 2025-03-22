Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $211.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

