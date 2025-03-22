Taiko Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.88 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $84.78 million and approximately $116.88 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,745,460 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 102,745,460.43226582 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.85235984 USD and is up 25.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $97,497,056.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

