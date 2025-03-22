Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

