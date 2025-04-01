New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $996,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 957,565 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

