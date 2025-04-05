951,227 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 951,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $105,957,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

