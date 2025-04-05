Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 147,273 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,381,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.