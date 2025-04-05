Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $934,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $69,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.3% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,221,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,710,465,000 after purchasing an additional 137,967 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

