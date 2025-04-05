First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 26544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

