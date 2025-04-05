Samjo Management LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Samjo Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.