Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $785.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
