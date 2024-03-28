Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

BIR stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.33. The company had a trading volume of 653,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0900794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

