Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,094. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

