BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

BOK Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

BOKF stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

