BTIG Research Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $263.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

