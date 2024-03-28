Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $325.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.18. 280,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $270.41 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.