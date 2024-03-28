Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 133,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

