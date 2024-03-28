Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s current price.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Medicine Man Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 39,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

