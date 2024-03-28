Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s current price.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
Medicine Man Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 39,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
