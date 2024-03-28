First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.89

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 27908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

