First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 41,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

