Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67, reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million.
Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 330,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.
CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
