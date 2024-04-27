Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67, reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 330,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.