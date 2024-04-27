Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.33. The company has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

