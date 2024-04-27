First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 86,862 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000.

IBDS stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

