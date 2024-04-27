Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
