Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,303. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $86.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

