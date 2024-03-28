Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

HOLX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 1,068,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

