Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IVR opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

