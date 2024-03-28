Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of IVR opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Read More
