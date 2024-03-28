Hemnet Group AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HMNTY)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Hemnet Group AB has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $33.55.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemnet Group AB (publ)
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.