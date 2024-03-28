Matthew J. Gould Purchases 11,200 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,262,670.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

