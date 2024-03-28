Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Insider Lindsay Phillips Sells 18,648 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Phillips sold 18,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42), for a total value of A$11,990.66 ($7,837.04).

Mayfield Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Get Mayfield Group alerts:

Mayfield Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mayfield Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Mayfield Group Company Profile

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.