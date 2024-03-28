Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 11.8%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.89. 95,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 93,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.16.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.