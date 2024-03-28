High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.87 and a 200 day moving average of $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

