Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.95

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 9826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

