NFT Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00015795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00022789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00014762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,032.52 or 1.00153534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00143361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.