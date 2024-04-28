Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $108.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $108.03 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

