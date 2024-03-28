oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Up 830.4% in March

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 830.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

oOh media Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.