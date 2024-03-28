Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Rises By 792.0%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 792.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

MGMLF remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,195. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

