Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Rises By 792.0%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 792.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance
MGMLF remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,195. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Gold Mines
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.