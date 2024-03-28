Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

