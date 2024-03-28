Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safety Shot Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOTW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421. Safety Shot has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.