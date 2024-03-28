12,029 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $83.32. 68,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

