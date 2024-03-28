Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ remained flat at $46.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 162,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

